Belarusian Premier League Free Betting Tips, Round 8

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino to Beat Slavia Mozyr

Slavia Mozyr will face one of their toughest challenges since the start of the campaign when they welcome Torpedo-Bel Az Zhodino on Saturday.

The visitors have been among the best teams in the league both home and away, and are currently occupying second place in the standings.

The Zhodino outfit has not been the most prolific attacking force in the competition so far but their solid defense has enabled them to rack up several impressive wins.

This is the main reason why I believe they will once again be successful this weekend. The squad did let in two goals in the last round but had recorded four clean sheets prior to meeting FC Minsk in Round 7.

To top it all off, they netted five times which bodes well for their chances of clinging onto to the top of the table.

Slavia are no pushovers and the recent 3:2 win against Vitebsk will give them confidence, however, I believe Torpedo has the capacity to outmuscle them in every department.

Rukh Brest vs. Neman Grodno Draw

The cagiest team in the league this season Rukh Brest will be looking to pick some points when visiting the town of Grodno for a crunch tie against Neman.

The hosts are in definite need of a pick-me-up as they are currently sitting closest to the relegation zone with eight points from seven fixtures.

We’ve seen flashes of what Neman can do on their day after their impressive 3:0 win against fourth-placed Energetik-BGU in Round 6 but their inconsistency has not allowed them to build steady momentum so far.

Losing 3:1 to BATE Borisov in their most recent fixture will definitely not help the confidence of the group, especially after seeing Rukh clinch a couple of encouraging draws against the high-flying Torpedo and Gorodeya.

These last two performances from the Brest team have further cemented their reputation as a defensive powerhouse and it currently doesn’t look like Neman has what it takes to unlock their backline.

The stakes will be high so I doubt that any of the teams will go on the offensive too much. It will by no means be a spectacle of football and unless someone completely falters, the draw sounds like the most logical scenario.

Both teams will be happy to take a point and given their lapses in attack, there’s a good chance that this will tie will end goalless.