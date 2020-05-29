Bundesliga Betting Picks for Selected Round 29 Games

This weekend will see another Bundesliga matchday take place. The title race took a major tilt towards Bayern Munich after they managed to overcome Borussia Dortmund but it’s not over until it’s over.

In addition, there are still many battles across the table that are far from being settled.

This Bundesliga betting tips feature a look at three crunch games scheduled for Saturday. I share my thoughts on how I expect the ties to pan out and provide betting picks for all of them.

Bayern Munich to Beat Fortuna Dusseldorf

There’s not too much we can say about this game. Bayern sealed a huge win against closest competitors Borussia Dortmund in the last round and look unstoppable once again.

Fortuna did seal a vital win against Schalke but remain within the relegation zone. The victory will undoubtedly give them a confidence boost but the team needs to work on being consistent for the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately for them, facing Bayern Munich right after a big win is not exactly ideal.

The odds for the Bavarian machine are minuscule but I just can’t see any other outcome here.

Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen Draw

Two struggling German giants will go head-to-head on Saturday and both are in a serious need of a pick-me-up.

The hosts have lost all three of their fixtures since the competition restarted and the atmosphere in Gelsenkirchen is looking extremely deflated.

The good news is that Werder Bremen is not exactly in a better place. The four-time Bundesliga champions are a mess right now as they currently occupy 17th place and are right in the mix of the relegation battle.

They deserve credit for winning four points in their last two matchups against Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladback but there is a lot of work in front of them if they want to keep their elite status.

Given how Schalke was rattled by Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend, I believe the most logical scenario is for this match to end with a tie.

Both clubs will be happy to take a point and the odds you can find for the draw are awesome.

If you want to read a more detailed prediction on the game, be sure to check our Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen betting preview here.

Wolfsburg to Beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg will be high on confidence when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow. The Wolves claimed an incredible victory over Bayer Leverkusen after scoring four away goals.

This is probably one of the most surprising results since the restart of the Bundesliga but there was no luck involved.

The team went to BayArena with a plan which they executed to perfection and even the vibrant and tenacious nature of this Leverkusen side couldn’t help them stage any form of resistance.

The win put Wolfsburg firmly in the driving seat for clinching a spot for next year’s Europa League edition and the team will be eager to kick on now.

Frankfurt will be a stern test but it’s also true that the team is a shadow of what they were last season. The player exodus coupled with a lot of mistakes in the tactical department has condemned the team to two losses and a draw since the restart.

The Wolves should wrap this up and it could get ugly for Eintracht if the hosts bring the same rigor and execution on the offensive front.