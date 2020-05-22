Bundesliga Betting Tips for May 23rd, 2020

The Bundesliga got underway last weekend and the way things panned out gave us a good idea of where exactly are the teams standing right now.

There were a couple of surprises in there and some dominant performances from the elite teams but it’s time to look ahead and see what betting options can Saturday’sgames bring us.

This Bundesliga betting tips post focuses on the three most highly-anticipated matchups on May 23rd and provides a prediction for all of them based on stats and current form.

Bayern Munich to Beat Eintracht Frankfurt

There’s not a lot to be said about this game. Bayern Munich effortlessly broke Union Berlin’s resistance last weekend in a match that resembled an exhibition more than it did a competitive Bundesliga fixture.

It looks like Hansi Flick’s team has no plans of slowing down and they have a score to settle with Eintracht.

The Frankfurt outfit handed them a heavy 5-1 hammering last time around but the odds of a repeat here are very slim.

Leading striker Robert Lewandowski has picked up right where he left off and the overall quality and confidence of this team should prove to be enough against a club that never really managed to overcome the player exodus that hit them in the summer.

As you can easily surmise, the odds here will not be high but the game is a perfect option to add a bit of juice into your accumulator bets.

Borussia Monchengladbach to Beat Bayer Leverkusen

This will be a fierce one! Borussia wrapped up their game against Eintracht Frankfurt after scoring two goals early on and their superior quality and organization allowed them to see off the match without even breaking a sweat.

Promising young striker Marcus Thuram has continued his fine form after the restart of the league and will once again be his team’s main threat.

Leverkusen also ended up as comfortable winners against Werder Bremen in the last round, although it took them a bit longer to settle the tie.

Kai Havertz notched up two goals for his side and much like Thuram, and it looks like the playmaker will push fellow starlets like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland for the Young Player of the Year award.

The game against these two sides promises to be as thrilling as they come in the Bundesliga and it will probably be a tight affair.

I back the hosts to get a win here but it will definitely not be a walk in the park against a Leverkusen team that is determined to challenge for the top spots.

Borussia Dortmund to Beat Wolfsburg

Lucian Favre’s yellow-and-black killing machine was in the zone as they completely dismantled Schalke 04 in the biggest Bundesliga derby last weekend.

The visitors simply had no answer to Dortmund’s relentless attacking football and Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland was once again in the spotlight after bagging another goal and looking sharp for the entirety of the match.

The problem is that Haaland is not the only player that Wolfsburg will need to be wary of. Both Thorgan Hazard and Raphael Guerreiro were exquisite against Schalke, and mercurial wonderkid Jadon Sancho is always a threat.

The Wolves managed to overcome Augsburg in stoppage time but they face a much tougher challenge now and to be quite honest, no sane person is betting against Borussia Dortmund right now.

To get the full picture of what our team of experts thinks will happen at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, be sure to check out this full Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund betting preview.