Bundesliga Free Betting Picks, Round 26

Finally, the time has come for us to enjoy some top-quality European soccer as the German elite echelon restarts this weekend. Naturally, this is a sight for sore eyes for both fans of the sport and bettors across the globe.

The Bundesliga has always provided plenty of betting opportunities and the majority of online bookmakers have extensive market coverage when it comes to both individual games and outrights.

This Bundesliga betting tips post focuses on three games taking place this Saturday and provides predictions based on the latest betting prices and key stats from past meetings.

Let’s delve into it and see where the betting value lies.

Borussia Monchengladbach to Beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt entered the spotlight last season with their impressive run in the Europa League but has endured a very different fate in the Bundesliga this year.

The club lost their main attacking threat Luka Jovic to Real Madrid and a bunch of other key players also left. This resulted in a big slump of form and the Frankfurt team is now sitting 12th in the standings with 28 points from 24 games.

They haven’t been particularly solid in any area of the pitch and the hiatus actually came as a blessing in disguise for them after they had racked up four straight heavy losses in February.

It’s hard to say whether they will be able to kick it up on a notch now but facing Borussia Monchengladbach is not exactly the ideal start for them.

The team led by coach Marko Rose has been fantastic so far and the emergence of young striker Marcus Thuram has made them one of the best offensive forces in the league.

They have also displayed some stellar defending and are currently sitting on only 30 goals conceded, which makes them the third-best squad in the league on that front.

Overall, Gladbach looks close to pushing the elite and will be itching to kickstart their campaign once again, which spells big trouble for struggling Eintracht.

RB Leipzig to Beat Frankfurt

Ace striker Timo Werner and his teammates will start the remainder of their campaign with a home game against the surprise package of the season Freiburg.

Nobody expected to see the visitors in the top half of the table after 25 games but Christian Streich’s squad is comfortably sitting in 8th position with 36 points and one of the most solid defensive lines in the league.

There are still a lot of things to iron out, of course, and it would be unfair for us to ask this team to challenge for the top with its current resources. However, we have to acknowledge their growth and a lot of it is down to Streich’s man-management skills.

The task ahead will be a very hard one for them and I don’t think RB Leipzig will have any problems dispatching the visitors with the help of their faithful supporters.

You won’t find high odds for this prediction but it’s one of the safest bets you can make this weekend and it is a perfect piece to add to your accumulators.

Borussia Dortmund to Beat Schalke 04

Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most anticipated Bundesliga tie this Saturday. What more can we want than resuming the league with another edition of the fierce Revierderby.

Despite not recording a single win in the last five games, Schalke 04 has performed decently so far as they sit in 6th place with 37 points. They face an uphill battle to catch 5th-placed Bayern Leverkusen but are looking good value to clinch the last Europa League spot.

The bad news is that Borussia Dortmund are on the rise again and their deadly attacking players will be pumped up to get back on the pitch.

Jadon Sancho has been sensational so far and has a very realistic chance of winning Player of the Year if he can keep producing goals and assists at this rate.

New addition Erling Haaland is another young prospect that has shattered defenses since arriving in January. Haaland already has 9 Bundesliga goals to his name in just 8 appearances.

When you add Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard into the fold, things can get really scary for Schalke’s often shaky defense.

Axel Witsel and Emre Can are two key cogs that will probably not feature for the hosts, but even with their absence, the black and yellow machine should be able to breeze through and continue their quest to dethrone Bayern Munich.

If you want more betting insight on the game, feel free to also check out our full Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 betting preview.