Will the Premier League Actually Restart in June?

One of the most highly-anticipated resolutions in the world of football right now is the decision on when the Premier League is coming back. Since

the league’s governing body laid out the plan for a restart, it looked like things are slowly going to go back to normal.

However, after further inspection, the so-called Project Restart raised more questions than providing answers and the latest developments around it don’t make it look like we’re any closer to a return of football in England.

In this post, I look at what exactly happened in the last few days and how this will impact the Premier League’s plan of resuming action.

What’s the Latest on Project Restart?

One thing that was bound to be a part of a reboot plan was the frequent testing of all players and staff closely involved in matchday proceedings.

The information on how exactly this will be conducted was scarce but it seems that the plan has hit a roadblock very early on.

Reports surfaced that during the first round of mass testing there were no less than six people who tested positive for COVID-19. Among them was coach Ian Woan from Burnley and we also know of members from Watford Football Club who will also have to self-isolate now.

It was encouraging to hear that the Premier League is determined to finish the season amidst the decision of the Scottish FA to abandon their progress, but hitting that big a hurdle at the start of the restart proceedingas throws even bigger doubt over the whole thing.

The plan of restarting the league in June is still on, at least according to the governing body, however, there is no telling what exactly will happen now that they have hit a snag so early on.

Can We Expect the Season to Resume Soon?

This is definitely a tough question to answer right now. I was always skeptical of Project Restart and how it is going to work in reality and the recent issues only heap more uncertainty.

I am convinced that the Premier League panel is doing their best to resume the season as soon as possible but it does seem like their best is not enough.

Six people testing positive will not deter them from their intentions but I feel like it’s only the start and if they don’t come up with ways to convince people this is the right way to go, we might still be some time away from seeing our favorite Premier League clubs take to the field.