Bundesliga Betting Picks for Selected Round 31 Games

Round 31 of the Bundesliga starts today but there are several crunch games on Saturday and three of them are the focus of my Bundesliga betting tips post.

Bayern Munich looks almost certain to scoop another title but the fight is not over and Borussia Dortmund has the chance to delay the celebrations tomorrow.

Here are my top Bundesliga predictions for June 13th.

Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Draw

Both of these teams have strung together some positive results since the restart of the league.

Hertha has entered the Top 10 bracket after solid wins against Union Berlin, Hoffenheim, and Augsburg.

There was also a highly-impressive draw against Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig and the team will feel very confident coming into tomorrow’s tie with Frankfurt despite narrowly falling to Borussia Dortmund in the last round.

Eintracht has been struggling for much of the season but the team has definitely improved recently. They started off with a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich but this didn’t rattle them at all as they went on to seal a thrilling 3:3 draw with Freiburg and good wins against Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen which both came away from home.

The Frankfurt outfit seems to be coping well with the player exodus they had to endure during the summer but will now be facing a team that very rarely allows being exposed, especially on their home turf.

I expect this will be a cagey match and both teams will be quite happy to take a point so this is my final prediction here.

Borussia Dortmund to Beat Fortuna Dusseldorf

Fortuna looked certain to go down prior to the restart but have since racked up six points from their last five fixtures and are now just three points away from Mainz 05.

The 5:0 hammering from Bayern Munich is the only low point that the club has had in recent matchweeks and it will be unfair to hold it against them.

The team definitely looks determined to beat the drop, however, they will now be facing one of the toughest tests the Bundesliga can offer.

Despite losing to Hansi Flick’s Bavarian machine, Dortmund has recently played some of the best offensive football we’ve seen in the top German echelon for a while.

Their attacking prowess can rip to threads any defense and I fear that Fortuna has their work cut out for them here.

Sancho, Haaland, and Hazard will be up for another mercurial performance and I just can’t see how the Dusseldorf outfit will be able to weather the storm.

They still have ample chance to survive but this one should be going to the yellow-and-black assassins.

Bayern Munich to Beat Borrusia Monchengladbach

If Dortmund fails to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bayern Munch can wrap up the title with a win against 4th place Borussia Monchengladbach.

After toppling Lucien Favre’s squad, Bayern made another huge step to clinching 1st spot again after a dominant performance away to Bayer Leverkusen in the last round.

The young and ambitious Leverkusen team took the lead but were then completely outplayed by their opponent’s aggressive advances and shipped in three goals before half time.

The match was practically over by then and the Munich side allowed no surprises to snatch a huge 4:2 win.

Monchengladbach hasn’t really been able to kick into high gear since the restart despite the impressive form of Marcus Thuram up front.

Their most recent loss against Freiburg in the last round proves that this group has a lot of work in front of them if they want to hold on to their Champions League spot for next year.

Given that Bayern is now smelling the Salatschüssel I highly doubt that the team will show any kind of weakness on Saturday and should be able to wrap up this tie quickly against a struggling Borussia Monchengladbach side.

If you want a more detailed look at the upcoming match, you can check out this full Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach betting preview.