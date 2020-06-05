Bundesliga Betting Tips for Selected Round 30 Games

We’re into the fifth round since the Bundesliga restarted and the battles at both ends of the table are heating up.

There is a big derby coming up this Saturday and a few other games that can have major repercussions to the teams involved.

I kick off my Bundesliga betting picks for June 6th with the main event and provide my predictions for two additional games that are on the schedule.

Bayern Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich Draw

The Bavarian machine has been absolutely dominant since the restart of the league and has racked up four straight wins so far.

Naturally, the highlight during this run was the away victory against Borussia Dortmund which may well prove to be another title-clincher.

There is still a long way to go but Hansi Flick and his team look as solid as ever with Robert Lewandowski banging in the goals and the midfield engine running smoothly.

However, on Saturday they will face a very stern test at the Bay Arena. Leverkusen has been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season and the team has picked up right where they left off since the reboot of the competition.

Led by midfield sensation Kai Havertz, Bayer’s young and ambitious core can pose a threat to any team.

Although it seems impossible for Bayern to drop points right now, I feel like Flick’s guys may kick it down a notch now that they look like surefire champions again.

This and the home advantage that Leverkusen will have may lift them enough to salvage something from the tie.

Bayern will surely lose a few points along the road and this is a perfect opportunity to bank on some very high odds.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim Draw

A draw looks like a very logical scenario for the tie between Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim.

The visitors are in far better shape in the Bundesliga standings as they currently sit in 7th position with a very realistic chance of catching a Europa League spot for next season.

However, a recent lackluster performance against Paderborn and a blowout loss against Hertha Berlin have robbed them of 5 points that may prove crucial in the end.

The team stabilized its displays in the last two rounds with solid wins against Mainz and Koln but will now face an inspired Fortuna side that will not simply lie down.

The Dusseldorf outfit has been in fine form since the restart and has racked up 5 points from their four fixtures. They did register a heavy loss to Bayern Munich but nobody expected anything different and I doubt this will hurt the confidence of the players too much.

Their win against Shcalke 04 was a great statement and the club looks bent on beating the drop.

I expect the match against Hoffenheim will be a cagey one with neither team ready to go for broke.

The draw doesn’t particularly help any of the sides but it looks like the most possible outcome and the odds you will find for this can make for a hefty price.

Borussia Dortmund to Beat Hertha Berlin

The Dortmund side came out of the hiatus with all guns blazing as they managed to score 12 goals in their last four fixtures.

However, the loss against Bayern Munch put a huge dent in their title chances and it will be very hard for coach Favre’s men to come close to their rivals once again.

Despite that, their attacking trio of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, and Thorgan Hazard is simply decimating lesser teams and I fail to see how Hertha’s leaky defense will be able to stop them.

The Berlin team has notched up some positive results but has already conceded 50 goals which are more than any team in the Top 10.

I can definitely see Dortmund dishing out another offensive masterclass this Saturday and if you want to learn more details about the upcoming tie, you can check our full Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin betting preview.