Is This the Start of A Liverpool Hegemony in the Premier League?

Liverpool are finally champions of the Premier League!

After a 30-year drought, the Merseyside Reds wrapped up the title last week and although it came in very strange circumstances, the Liverpool faithful will hardly bat an eyelid.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad was by far the best outfit during the entire year and despite a minor hiccup since Project Restart began, they were never in danger of missing out on the title this time around.

This all begs the question: Is this the start of a Liverpool dynasty in the league?

They definitely have the ingredients for it but replicating Sir Alex’s success won’t be an easy task.

In this article, I share my thoughts on what led Liverpool to the title and what they will have to do if they want to remain at the Premier League summit for years to come.

What Were Liverpool’s Main Strengths?

Anyone who has watched Klopp’s machine at play can quite easily identify the best assets of this squad.

The problems in defense were finally shored up with the acquisition of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker and the rock-solid defender Virgil van Dijk.

The emergence of full-back pair Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold coupled with the trickery, imagination, and goal-scoring prowess of trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah had already put Liverpool in the elite bracket but the mistakes they allowed at the back cost them dearly in past seasons.

This seems to all have been taken care of but the Reds’ rise to the top was not simply on account of individual skills.

Their German manager has been able to build a camaraderie that we’ve rarely seen before.

Decent players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Georginio Wijnaldum started looking like world-class pros in Klopp’s system.

The club CEO Peter Moore even had a tongue-in-cheek comment about the club’s success being based on socialism.

I suppose there is some truth to that as the manager has convinced the players they are in this thing together and every single one of them has a role to play.

It has definitely done the trick as the Reds have won both the Champions League and the Premier League in the space of just two seasons.

They even had a chance of equaling Arsenal’s record of winning the title without losing a game but amazingly, Watford took that away from them in Liverpool’s only woeful performance in the EPL this season.

Can Liverpool Dominate the Premier League for Years to Come?

The manner in which the Reds wrapped up the title is bound to put this question on everyone’s lips.

It’s really hard to say whether they can do it but they certainly have a good foundation to make a decent attempt at it.

The vibe around the club is amazing. The players are ready to die on the pitch for their manager and Klopp looks to have the perfect system in place to get the best out of his current personnel.

On top of that, he seems to have a great relationship with the fans, owners, and especially CEO Peter Moore who hasn’t had one interview in which he has passed on the chance to heap praise on the German specialist.

Naturally, any form of a Liverpool hegemony over the Premier League title will have to through a long-term stay for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

There are currently no signs that he wants to leave but keeping him happy on Merseyside will be the first order of business.

The next step is ensuring that this group stays together. Sure, important pieces like James Milner are nearing the end of their career but the core is very young and still has a lot of potential to improve even further.

Salah, Mane, Firmino, Henderson, Robertson, and Alexander-Arnold are all approaching their peak and can star for the club for many years.

But the most important thing would be keeping Allison Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp can always tap into the transfer market for some offensive firepower but the way these two players have cemented Liverpool’s defense is a really hard thing to set up and the balance of this squad will be completely decimated if they are to leave the club at some point.

Naturally, there will be shifts in the squad in the coming years but the club is now able to attract even the most elite players which will jump at the chance of working with Klopp and being part of the revolution he has started at Anfield.

There is a definite fear-factor right now and the German manager has seemingly found the way to replicate what Sir Alex Ferguson did with multiple Manchester United teams in the past.

If you can surround your top talent with hard-working players that are ready to give 100% every day of the week, you are bound to be successful at some point.

If Peter Moore and the rest of the executive board understand how important it will be not to tamper with the natural environment Klopp has created and convince the manager to stay for the long haul, Liverpool has every chance of staying at the top of the table for the foreseeable future.