What Will Happen to Chelsea’s Current Strikers if Timo Werner Signs?

This week, news came out that RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The transfer sum negotiations between the two clubs are yet to take place but it does seem highly likely that a deal will go through.

This is a big statement of intent from both the London Blues and Frank Lampard as a manager but it will also have major repercussions to the current squad. Especially the players fighting for the starting berth at the number 9 position.

I take a look at the three first-team strikers Chelsea currently has on their books and what their fate would be if Timo Werner does sign with the club.

Michy Batshuayi

To be quite honest, the player would have struggled to get into Lampard’s long-term plans even if Timo Werner doesn’t actually transfer his talents to Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi has definite qualities but it doesn’t look like the Premier League is a good fit for him. He has had successful stints at clubs like Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Crystal Palace in the past and is a regular for the Belgian national side but he simply doesn’t have all the necessary attributes to make it at the very top.

He is still young and can develop his skills further if he buckles down and works hard but it seems his future will be away from Chelsea as the club is reported to have already set an asking price for the Belgian striker.

Olivier Giroud

The start of Lampard’s tenure at the Bridge saw Olivier Giroud drop to the bench. Something that the French World Cup winner didn’t like a lot.

I was almost certain that the manager will let him leave in January and everything pointed to the fact that he was ready to do it but a deal did not materialize.

After Lamps’ youthful team hit a bit of a slump when Tammy Abraham got injured, the manager decided to give his target man more game time and the decision paid off. Giroud strung together a nice little run in a role that very much reminded us why Didier Deschamps rates the player so highly.

The striker will be 34 in September so he doesn’t exactly have a lot of time to work with Werner but they could be a great attacking pair if Lampard decides to give Giroud another shot.

Werner’s versatility means that he is quite adept at playing off the main number 9, something that Giroud did expertly with Antoine Griezmann at the 2018 World Cup.

The French attacker is quite fit for his age so I feel he does have enough fuel left in the tank to be useful to Lampard but a lot will depend on what has been guaranteed to Timo Werner.

The German has played out wide and in the number 10 position in the past but naturally, he wants to spearhead the offence and this is something that may prompt Chelsea to let Olivier Giroud go.

Tammy Abraham

This is the big one. I feel that we will learn a lot about Frank Lampard as a manager from the way he handles the situation with Abraham.

The young striker is clearly talented and ready to work hard for the team. He has won himself a place in the starting lineup and will feel devasted if he is not given certain assurances from the club and his coach.

Naturally, Chelsea wants to get back to the top as quickly as possible and signing Timo Werner is a huge step in the right direction but Abraham has shown so much promise that his situation has to be handled very delicately.

I don’t feel like the young Englishman and Werner are a good attacking duo as they have a lot of similar qualities and Abraham is not exactly adept at playing at the wing.

If the German signs with Chelsea, this will most definitely mean less playing time for Tammy Abraham but if the manager finds the right balance between benching an in-form young player and assuring him he is still in his plans this can all turn out very positively.

If Abraham doesn’t become disgruntled with the way he has been treated by the club, he can use the time to learn from the more experienced Werner and fight for his place in the team.

And as we all know, such competition is what really brings out the best in young players.

Conclusion and Final Words

Getting Timo Werner to sign for the club is a huge deal for Chelsea, especially when clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich were lurking about.

If the transfer does go through, this can completely transform the current state of the club as Werner definitely has the potential to be a focal point of a top team.

Sure, this will necessitate a lot of changes to the current squad but I won’t blame Chelsea fans for getting excited by the prospect of seeing the German international play at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi will be the first casualty but he has always been expendable during his stay with the club so he will hardly be missed.

Olivier Giroud does have a chance to form a solid duo with Werner but I don’t really know if Lampard is inclined to pursue this route. One thing is for certain, though.

If Timo Werner wants assurances that he will play mostly as a number 9, this will mean the end of Giroud’s stay with the Blues.

We’ll see how things with Tammy Abraham will pan out but I feel that the young player is committed to the cause and will wait to see how things develop before looking for alternative options.

Abraham is bright enough to understand that he can learn a lot from Werner, so this plot can certainly have a happy ending for all sides involved.