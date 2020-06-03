Which Clubs Are After Timo Werner and How Would He Fit In?

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is definitely among the hottest properties on the European football market and it seems that a couple of clubs are working hard to persuade the player to join their ranks.

Werner’s release clause of £49m expires in about two weeks so it’s no surprise that the elite organizations are after him even in these uncertain times.

In this post, I go over the clubs that are rumored to be the frontrunners for his signature and how he would fit in with each one.

Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga champions have been interested in Werner for years but it seems that a deal is unlikely.

We are used to seeing the best German talent move to the Allianz Arena at some point and many expected Werner to take the same route, however, Bayern’s management has cooled off the rumours of his potential signing.

Naturally, the biggest reason is that the team has Robert Lewandowski who is probably the best striker in Europe right now and has been among the elite sharpshooters for years.

Werner can be a great replacement for Lewa one day but he is interested in playing regularly and I can’t see how he can push the Polish striker out of the starting eleven.

So, it looks like that the Bavarian machine will miss out here but I don’t rule out the possibility of a future transfer if Werner continues to impress in the next few years.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea team is said to be very interested in the German striker. Tammy Abraham was a revelation before the season got postponed but it’s also true that he lacks the experience and endurance to be the main striker of a top club.

I don’t mean this as a hit to Abraham as I truly see him as a generational talent but if Chelsea is to pursue short-term success, they need a seasoned goal-getter to push them through.

Werner seems to be a great option for the Blues, especially when Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi’s respective futures at the club are shrouded in uncertainty.

Manchester United

You don’t need me to tell you that Manchester United desperately need a number 9. I’m a big fan of both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but it does look like they both can’t completely settle in the role.

If Werner enters the fold, the spot will be guaranteed for him while Rashford and Martial’s versatility can make for a deadly attacking trio.

The only problem I see is that Timo definitely wants to play regularly play in the Champions League and this is not something Man United can guarantee him right now.

But if the right assurances on squad improvement are made from Ed Woodward, I can see Werner ending up at Old Trafford to spearhead a potential revival of the Red Devils.

Liverpool

This is definitely an interesting prospect. Liverpool was on top of the football world when the season got canceled and it seems like every single professional player wants to ply his trade under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp right now.

The German manager certainly deserves praise for his work at Anfield and Werner might well be the latest talent to seek his fortunes in the city of The Beatles.

However, there are a few potential issues with such a deal.

First and foremost, Klopp looks to be bent on bringing in Kylian Mbappe and the French sensation has expressed his admiration for the coach as well. Given the magnitude of such a signing, there are of course a lot of things to sort out before Liverpool fans can see Mbappe in the famous red kit.

And if this pursuit hits a roadblock, Werner can prove to be a very adequate alternative. Klopp’s tactics haven’t included a typical number 9 so far but I doubt that the team will lose much of its prowess if it does employ such an elite marksman.