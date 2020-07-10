Can Manchester United Return to the Top Next Season?

After winning their away game against Aston Villa yesterday, Manchester United became the first team to beat their opponents with a three-goal margin for four consecutive EPL games.

Ole Gunnar Solskaejr started his tenure at Old Trafford with flying colors but the team did run out of steam and naturally, a lot of questions were raised as to whether the Norwegian is capable of returning Manchester United to the top of the table.

In this piece, I detail how the club has been performing since Project Restart was put in place and whether we can expect their form to continue into next season.

How Have Manchester United Performed Since the Restart?

If I have to answer this question with one word, it would have to be “brilliant”. Solskjaer’s players are very much in the mood and this has yielded some very impressive results.

A draw with Tottenham has been the only disappointment and to be quite frank, the game could’ve easily gone in United’s favor.

Since then the Red Devils have racked up four consecutive wins and they all been wrapped up in some style.

It all started with a 3:0 thrashing of Chris Wilder’s Sheffiled United squad. It’s evident that the Blades don’t boast the same spirit and discipline since the reboot of the league but beating them with a three-goal margin was always going to be a highlight.

This elite performance was followed up by another 3:0 victory away to Brighton and then Bournemouth was easily brushed aside by a 5:2 scoreline.

Yesterday’s trip to Birmingham was to be a tough challenge for United as they had to face Aston Villa, who are fighting tooth and nail for their survival in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils controlled the game throughout and ended up 3:0 winners once again.

Now that the team is on a four-game winning streak, it’s time to address the burning question: What has returned the spark in Manchester United and are they ready to go back to the top of the EPL?

Can Manchester United Challenge for the Title Next Season?

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement, the United faithful have been concerned for the club’s ability to challenge the elite.

The Red Devils have been the most successful club since the start of the Premier League and the Scottish specialist was the key piece behind their success so it’s only natural that the club executives’ priority was to continue their reign at the top.

It hasn’t quite happened as experiments such as David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho failed miserably but appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a new vibe to this squad.

In the early stages of his tenure, the club returned to their free-flowing football that brought aobut the fear factor which led them to so much success.

On top of that, the players looked like they are enjoying themselves once again and this resulted in some top performances from Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Marital among others.

Unfortunately for the club, their form completely dropped towards the end of last season and the feeling of despair once again set in at Old Trafford.

I wouldn’t say that the beginning of this season was very encouraging for the club either but their performances since the Project Restart are surely something that can give their fans hopes for the future.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been at the forefront of United’s revival but players like Pogba and Rashford have also been in great shape.

These three pros can give the club a great foundation for the future and with the right setting, they can really thrive at Old Trafford.

It will be very hard to contest Liverpool and Manchester City’s structures, however, with Solskjaer’s undying ambition and the talented group that is currently in the squad, the sky is the limit for this team.

They probably still need to add a few pieces and figure out what to do with David de Gea, but the injection that Fernandes has brought in and the potential that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Marital have, teams will be wise not to underestimate the Red Devils’ chances of going back to the top of the league soon.