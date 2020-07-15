What Was Erling Haaland’s “Nightclub Incident” About and Can It Hurt His Career?

Dortmund’s young stiker Erling Halaand is currently enjoying his offseason break after a very successful six months with the Bundesliga outfit.

Haaland netted 16 goals in just 18 appearances for the Yellow and Black and it seems that he can’t stay away from the spotlight too much.

However, for the first time, it wasn’t his football ability that got him on the front pages of the press.

A video of him being escorted out of a nightclub in Norway did the rounds on social media and everyone was quick to point the finger at the striker and criticize him for his behavior.

It turns out that there is a lot more to the story than the media first figured out and I use this post to shed some light on what really happened in Stavanger and whether it could affect Haaland’s career in the long run.

What Exactly Happened in the Stavanger Nightclub?

The story first broke out after video footage emerged of Haaland talking to the security team of a Norwegian nightclub in the town of Stavanger.

Whenever something like this happens, the scenario is pretty much identical and is never good for the player’s reputation.

However, the chief of security at the nightclub confirmed that Haaland was neither drunk nor causing any trouble.

So, why was he thrown out?

Well, the simple answer is because he’s too famous. Yes, you heard that right!

The security team was worried that fans were flocking to take pictures with the Dortmund player and since there are strict regulations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they felt the need to act and advise Haaland to leave.

Can This Affect Haaland Negatively Going Forward?

A footballer’s name making the paper rounds for being thrown out of a nightclub is never good.

However, I think this is a very different “incident”.

First of all, Haaland is on a break right now and there’s nothing wrong with going out and having fun.

He wasn’t drinking or doing anything illegal. He got into trouble simply because everyone wanted a picture with him and this was deemed as unsafe by the security team.

Haaland’s father Alf-Inge, a former Leeds United player, even saw the funny side of the story as he tweeted:

“Come on Erling, back to work. Big city nightlife is not for you!”

I like the reaction as it shows that Alf-Inge has full confidence in his son’s ambition, work ethic, and determination to get to the top of the football ladder.

Some newspapers may still try to spin the story so they can get some dirt on Haaland but I feel this might even do him a favor.

Young players can always get mixed up with the wrong people and although this time Erling has nothing to feel ashamed of, I bet it will be a red light for him not to repeat the mistakes of some of his colleagues and stay on the right path.