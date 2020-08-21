Can PSG Finally Get Their Hands on the Champions League Trophy or Will Bayern Munich End The Drought?

Estadio da Luz will be the arena for the 2020 Champions League final which will see Paris Saint-Germain clash with Bayern Munch this Sunday for the most prestigious prize in European club football.

Anyone familiar with the history of these two teams will agree that the Germans are favorites to come away with another trophy.

They have won the tournament on five occasions in the past, while their French opponents made it to the final game for the first time ever.

However, nothing is impossible when it comes to these games and in this piece, I share my pre-match analysis and prediction for how can this game can pan out as well as what would be the best way to approach the betting angle if you plan on placing a wager. Can PSG finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy we’ll find out together below?

Let’s start with a brief overview of how the teams made it to the final and what are their strengths and weaknesses.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich Pre-Match Analysis

The Bavarian machine is on an absolute roll on all fronts. They romped to the title in the Bundesliga after the season restart and also added the DFB Pokal trophy after comfortably brushing aside Bayen Leverkusen with a 4:2 scoreline.

However, their Champions League run-in has arguably been even more impressive.

After eliminating Chelsea with an aggregate score of 7:1, Bayern continued their rampant form with an 8:2 hammering of Barcelona.

On the back of such an unbelievable victory, it was almost certain that the French side Lyon will be the next victim and the Germans put in another great offensive performance to wrap up a 3:0 victory.

These results are hard to neglect and I don’t want to take anything from Hansi Flick and his players but it’s also true that the team rode their luck a bit.

Key frontmen Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller have bene immense, but there have also been huge mistakes at the back against both Barcelona and Lyon and things could’ve looked very differently if their opponents had taken their chances.

Similar defensive lapses can be a very big issue when you go up against PSG who have one of the most devastating attacking forces in football right now.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria are all in top form right now and will be desperate to stake their claim in a Champions League final.

They haven’t been as dominant as their opponents were in the previous rounds and had a tough time against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta but this was to be expected from a team that doesn’t have the same pedigree in the later stages of the tournament.

Experience may be on the side of Bayern but they also have a couple of key young players such as Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich who haven’t been in this situation before.

And it’s not like PSG’s players haven’t been involved in big games. Mbappe may only be 21 but he is a World Cup winner has already racked up more than 200 competitive appearances for club and country.

The same goes for Neymar and Di Maria who have always challenged for the top honors in football.

I believe the first goal will be vital here and despite Bayern’s better overall quality and experience, this can definitely go down to the wire if PSG can take advantage of the chances that they will surely be able to create.

My Prediction and Final Words

Despite last winning the Champions League back in 2013, Bayern Munich will be the favorites at every reputable betting site and with good reason.

Nearly all their players have won numerous major honors in the past and their current form makes them a threat against any team.

It will be a terrific end to the season for Hansi Flick who had a very tough job of rallying this squad after they had suffered a huge identity crisis problem under the tutelage of Niko Kovac.

He has already bagged a domestic double and a Champions League trophy in his debut season will deservedly land him a spot among the big-name coaches.

With defending being a weakness on both sides I can definitely see goals in this match and scouring the sportsbooks for the best odds and lines for the goals scored markets might be the most prudent betting approach here.

It all boils down to which team is going to take their chances as there are bound to be many scoring opportunities throughout the game.

It will be a big test for PSG’s front trio and I feel the whole club project hinges on Sunday’s result so I expect Thomas Tuchel go get his players fully mobilized and ready to take the fight to the Bavarian machine.

It might not be enough in the end but I certainly feel that this will be a lot closer than Bayern fans would want.