Why Kevin De Bryune Was the Right Choice for Player of the Season

After another huge disappointment for Manchester City in the Champions League, at least their midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has something to celebrate about today.

He was voted as the Player of the season by a panel consisting of Premier League sponsors, media representatives, and fans.

It’s been a long time coming for the Belgian maestro and he finally has the most prestigious individual EPL award in his cabinet after beating off competition from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson, as well as top goalscorer Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings, and goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Let’s have a look at his season by the numbers and see why Kevin De Bryune was the right choice for the player of the season award.

Kevin De Bruyne’s 2019/2020 Premier League Stats and Achievements

For years, the award went to players who had been instrumental in leading their respective teams to the title. There were exceptions down the road, of course, but it was the general rule nonetheless.

In recent seasons, the trend was broken a bit by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and De Bruyne is the third consecutive recipient to come second in the standings and win the accolade.

Manchester City may not look back on the 2019/20 campaign with much joy but it’s also true that their Belgian playmaker had another impressive year.

He scored 13 times in the EPL but more impressively, he matched Thierry Henry’s long-standing assists records after directly contributing to 20 goals this year.

A momentous achievement that could not be overlooked by anyone.

It’s interesting that he has never won the Player of the Month award but his overall contribution to City this season has deservedly brought him the biggest prize and here is why I think it was the right choice.

My Verdict on De Bruyne Winning Player of the Season

Sure enough, with the way Liverpool romped to the title, there was bound to be several names from the club on the shortlist, and all of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold should be congratulated for their efforts.

However, I do feel that won the title for the Reds was mostly the chemistry and collective effort and I wouldn’t say someone had quite an outstanding individual season as De Bruyne did.

Getting to 20 assists and also pitching in 13 goals is not something that a lot of players can do and I’m certain the Belgian would’ve been fuming if his achievement wasn’t recognized.

He already had a dig at the EPL panel when they handed the accolade to Mohamed Salah in 2018 and although I don’t usually condone such public reactions, I have to say I totally understand where he’s coming from.

He was the best City player in a team that went on to win the title with 100 points and 106 goals scored.

Now the tables have turned and Liverpool’s main players have to concede that the award will be going to the Belgian.

I feel like justice has been served here as De Bruyne could’ve won it in at least a couple of his past seasons so finally getting the recognition will be a big relief for the player.

Voting that includes fans and the media can sometimes get skewed but I feel the panel got it right this time and will be glad if this gives De Bruyne further incentive to stay in England and take another stab at both the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy.