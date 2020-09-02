The Latest Premier League Transfers and How The Players Will Fit In

After a relatively quiet Monday on the Premier League transfers front, yesterday brought about news regarding three deals that all look like major coups for the clubs involved.

In this post, I review each of the signings separately and then share a brief player profile and how I think they will do at their new clubs.

So, let’s get started with the Gunners’ latest capture and move on to two more transfer bombshells.

Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal

After signing Willian from Chelsea on a free, Arsenal has secured another Brazillian in defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

This is bound to excite fans as the 22-year-old was one of the star performers for French club Lille last season.

He was chased by quite a few of the elite European clubs, so it bodes well for the Gunners that they were able to attract him to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s personal phone call to the player is said to have been the clincher as Gabriel reacted very well to what the Spanish manager offered him a role in the squad and his project as a whole.

And Arteta is rightly thrilled to have a player of his ability.

The defender is tall, strong, energetic, and his tackling and aerial ability are superb.

He will not immediately sort out all of Arsenal’s defensive woes but it’s an addition that can prove extremely valuable in the future.

At 22, Gabriel can still improve his game and from what I’ve seen from Arteta so far, I believe the Spaniard can well be the perfect mentor for the youngster.

Donny van de Beek to Manchester United

Manchester United finally have their first capture of the summer and it’s 23-year old midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch player was instrumental for Ajax in the last three seasons, helping them get to the Champions League semi-final last year and scoring 41 goals in 175 outings.

Van de Beek has mostly played in the number 8 and number 10 positions for Ajax and is best known for his diverse attacking skills.

He has regularly produced goals and assists with his former club and his high-octane style and work ethic allow him to be a great retriever of the ball in the final third.

Needless to say, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be wise to use the player’s strong sides in Manchester United but this may create a dilemma.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are both similar players and unless Pogba leaves this summer, it will be hard to put van de Beek in there without sacrificing on the defensive end.

A deeper role in midfield might not satisfy the new addition but United do have a great player on their hands and it will be up to the manager to find the best spot for him in the side and keep him happy.

James Rodriguez to Everton

Quite possibly one of the biggest transfer surprises in a while is about to become a reality as former World Cup top goalscorer James Rodriguez is expected to sign with Everton.

The Colombian star will end his involvement with Real Madrid and after a mixed two-year stint on loan at Bayern Munich, we will finally see him ply his trade in the Premier League.

Over the years, speculation of James going to an English club has been ripe but we always expected one of the very top clubs to target him.

It seems that Everton has taken advantage of the Colombian’s falling stock and have taken a bold decision that might pay off big time in the next few years.

There’s no question about the fact that Carlo Ancelotti is the main reason for Rodriguez to choose Goodison Park.

The Italian manager coached him both at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and they are said to have a great relationship.

Toffees’ fans should be quite pleased with the caliber of players the club can now attract with Ancelotti at the helm and they will undoubtedly be buzzing to see their new star in action.

James’ diverse playing style makes him suitable for a number of attacking positions and Ancelotti has a lot of work to try and figure out a working formula with all the other exciting forward options that he has at his disposal.

A lot will be expected from the Colombian and the media will quickly get on his back if he doesn’t impress from the start but if the manager and player can find the right balance, this transfer has the potential to bring Everton into a new Premier League era.