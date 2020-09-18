Where Should Kylian Mbappe Go Next?

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed PSG that he will be looking to leave the club next summer.

Although this is a big blow for Les Parisiens, it is hardly a surprise as after another unsuccessful bid to win the Champions League, the club was bound to lose their star player sooner rather than later.

The French wonderkid’s reputation has skyrocketed in the last couple of years and every single one of the elite European clubs will be more than happy to have him.

However, I feel there is only a select few that have the capacity to give Mbappe both the needed assurances and possess the financial resource at their disposal to make such a blockbuster deal happen.

In this piece, I take a look at three clubs that could potentially lure Mbappe and finish off with my thoughts on which of them will be the best fit for the forward.

Who Can Realistically Land Mbappe?

Manchester City is always in the mix when it comes to signing the world’s best talents but it looks like that a deal for Mbappe is very unlikely at this stage.

Pep Guardiola has dismissed the idea categorically and given how the club has been put under the microscope by UEFA recently, a transfer of such proportions will definitely attract more unwanted attention.

Plus, Pep does still have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and despite I’m sure he would love to coach a player of Mbappe’s caliber, the club is not currently pressed to bring in any strikers.

Another possible destination for the Frenchman is Liverpool but this is also looking unlikely for a number of reasons.

There were multiple reports that Jurgen Klopp had spent hours talking to Mbappe in the summer and it’s no secret that the forward admires the German coach greatly.

However, the Merseyside club doesn’t boast the same financial muscle and I don’t think Klopp is prepared to ship out any of his current players in a potential swap deal.

Furthermore, having Roberto Firmino up front was vital for Liverpool winning the league as the Brazilian’s all-around play was the perfect supporting ingredient to the mercurial styles of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

A front three of Mbappe, Mane, and Salah may sound scary on paper but it could easily disrupt the balance that was so meticulously crafted by Klopp.

This leaves the two Spanish giants and I feel Real Madrid are way in front of their rivals on that matter.

Things in Barcelona are quite uncertain and the players look to be in total disarray. Lionel Messi might have decided to stay but the mere fact he was prepared to go tells you all you need to know about the current state of the Catalans.

On the flip side, Real Madrid is close to offloading Gareth Bale and they are in dire need of more striking options with only veteran Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic making up the current strikeforce.

But what is more important, Mbappe himself seems to favor a move to Madrid.

Which Club Will Be the Best Fit for Mbappe?

As much as I would love to see Kylian Mbappe in the Premier League, I feel Real Madrid is where he will end up.

The club has the financial resources to surround the forward with elite players and also has a great record in the Champions League which is the tournament that the Frenchman wants to win the most.

He will almost certainly have a great relationship with Zinezide Zidane and his style suits the culture of the team quite well.

Mbappe can be an instant hit with the Madridista and I believe he feels the same way. Let’s see if we will get the chance to see him wear the white kit next season.