Wayne Rooney to return to England squad for friendly match against USA

Wayne Rooney is set to come out of international retirement to make a farewell appearance for England against the United States later this month.

The 33-year-old – England’s record goalscorer with 53 – has not played for the Three Lions since a 3-0 victory over Scotland in November 2016.

But Rooney, who plays for DC United, is expected to earn his 120th cap in the friendly at Wembley on 15 November.

The match will be called ‘The Wayne Rooney Foundation international’.

The Wembley Arch will be lit up in the gold colours of Rooney’s charity.

The Football Association said it was an opportunity to “honour” Rooney’s “record-breaking international career”.

Rooney said: “I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again. I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and the FA for inviting me back and helping to support my foundation in the process.

“Playing for England was the greatest honour of my career, so winning my 120th and final cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It’s fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game.”

After moving to the United States in July, Rooney scored 12 goals to guide DC United from the bottom of the Major League Soccer table into the play-offs.

But the former Manchester United and Everton forward missed a penalty in a shootout as his side were knocked out in the first round.

England manager Gareth Southgate said: “This tribute to Wayne is a unique opportunity that is befitting of our nation’s record goalscorer.

“We are fortunate that circumstances have allowed us to formally acknowledge Wayne’s immense contribution to England in front of the Wembley crowd and against apt opponents given the recent impact he has made in the US.”

The full England squad for the United States match as well as the Nations League fixture against Croatia on 18 November will be announced on Thursday, November 8.