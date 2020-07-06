Why a Move to the Premier League Makes Sense for Thomas Partey

Rumours about an impending transfer of Thomas Partey to the Premier League are heating up this week and in this post, I take the time to highlight the player’s skill set and share my thoughts on whether the league will suit him.

Arsenal is said to be the frontrunners to bag the Ghanian enforcer but there are other clubs in the running who could very much use his talents in their respective squads.

Let’s start off with a brief overview of what Partey can bring to the EPL.

What Type of Player is Thomas Partey?

Atletico Madrid has been known for their tenacious and disciplined approach throughout Diego Simeone’s reign as their manager but it is also true that forwards and offensive midfielders who have played there have received much bigger hype than unsung heroes like Thomas Partey.

At first glance, the Ghanian is your typical defensive midfielder but what makes him special is his ability to play with the ball and spot a forward pass.

In this sense, he very much resembles legendary players like Patrick Vieira as his playing ability allows him to take a more box-to-box approach and be valuable on both the defensive and attacking front.

Partey is also a very disciplined tackler, something that we should definitely credit Simeone for.

He is still just 27 and not a finished product in my opinion but he has ample experience on the big stage and his professionalism, athleticism, and never say die attitude make him a very attractive asset on the transfer market.

Atleti is definitely not looking to part ways with him but the structure at the club and the fact that Partey seems determined to test his talents in the Premier League might necessitate the move in the summer.

Which begs the question: Which EPL club is the best fit for the player and how he can improve their squads?

I address this in the next section.

Which Premier League Club Is the Best Fit for Thomas Partey?

As I already mentioned, Arsenal look like they are at the forefront of the hunt for Partey but are the Gunners really a good fit for him?

The short answer is yes.

Their current main enforcer Lucas Torriera is said to be unhappy in London and there have been rumours about his potential departure ever since things at the Emirates turned sour under the tutelage of Unai Emery.

Mikel Arteta has definitely lifted the spirits in the squad but it looks like Torreira might still be looking to move on.

In that case, bringing in a player of PArtey’s ability makes perfect sense for the North London outfit.

One of the main criticisms of Arsene Wenger’s late reign at the club was a lack of a quality defensive midfielder who could both protect the defense and bring a bit of calmness and discipline in the center of the pitch.

The Gunners haven’t boasted a player of this type since the Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva days and it’s long overdue that the club adds this particular piece to their squad.

Partey seems to be in the perfect stage of his career for the next step and with Arteta’s obvious man-management skills, he can definitely kick into a higher gear with the North London outfit.

But Arsenal is not the only one interested in the services of the Ghanian.

Jose Mourinho, currently at Tottenham Hotspur, is in desperate need of the kind of player Partey is.

Not one of his midfield options are similar to Atleti’s enforcer and although Partey has some similarities with Moussa Sissoko, he can bring a very different presence around the center circle.

Another club who is surely looking to lure in Partey is Manchester United, who are also quite short on that front.

Recent experiments like the addition of Brazilian Fred haven’t quite worked out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Partey es look like a great option in the current circumstances.

If I have to say, I would probably go with Arsenal as the best fit as it seems that the club is on the rise, and working with someone who has been mentored by Pep Guardiola for years is a terrific option for the player.

A transfer like this will please the Arsenal faithful as it’s long overdue that a player of Partey’s frame and ability arrives at the Emirates Stadium.

Conclusion and Final Words

I definitely feel that whoever brings in the Ghanian enforcer will not regret it.

The player is obviously ready to make the step up to the Premier League and recent trends show that players of his particular qualities are back in fashion in England.

There was a period where pros like Vieira were considered a bit out-of-date but the emergence of players like N’Golo Kante, Wilfried Ndidi, and the successful combination of Jordan Henderson, Gigi Wijnaldum, and Fabinho at Liverpool prove that there is a search for Partey’s talents right now.

Manchester City is also on the same page, as they broke their club transfer record to bring in Rodri and the Spaniard is considered as the long-term successor of Fernandinho at the Etihad.

At 27, it looks like the perfect time for Atleti’s all-around midfielder to bring his talents to the best league in the world and I for one can’t wait to see him roam around the English stadiums.