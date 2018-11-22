Pep Guardiola escapes with FA warning over referee comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association after he spoke about referee Anthony Taylor before the Manchester derby.

Guardiola broke FA rules by discussing the suitability of the Cheshire official, who is from Wythenshawe.

Although Guardiola backed Taylor and dismissed accusations of potential bias, managers are not permitted to talk about refereeing appointments.

Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho was fined for a similar charge in 2016.

In November of that year, the United manager was fined £50,000 for talking about Taylor before a game against Liverpool.

However, Mourinho had previously been warned following comments he made as Chelsea boss in December 2014 about referee Neil Swarbrick before a game at Stoke.

Premier League leaders City won the Manchester derby 3-1 on 11 November.