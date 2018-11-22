Premier League opposed to post-Brexit player quotas

The Premier League has opposed the FA’s post-Brexit proposal limiting the number of non-homegrown players clubs can include in their senior squads.

The Premier League, EFL and the SPFL are in agreement that Brexit should not be used “to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs’ ability to sign international players”.

It is believed the FA is pushing for the number of non-homegrown players to be restricted to 13 per Premier League club.

The plan aims to maintain the Premier League’s current quality while offering more opportunities for homegrown talent, considering England-qualified starters are down to 30 per cent at a time when Gareth Southgate’s national team is on the rise.

It is understood the FA’s proposal over restricting the number of non-homegrown players was met by some initial resistance from top-flight clubs when it was brought up by chief executive Martin Glenn during last week’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting in London.