Premier League opposed to post-Brexit player quotas

The Premier League has opposed the FA’s post-Brexit proposal limiting the number of non-homegrown players clubs can include in their senior squads.
The Premier League, EFL and the SPFL are in agreement that Brexit should not be used “to weaken playing squads in British football, nor to harm clubs’ ability to sign international players”.
It is believed the FA is pushing for the number of non-homegrown players to be restricted to 13 per Premier League club.
The plan aims to maintain the Premier League’s current quality while offering more opportunities for homegrown talent, considering England-qualified starters are down to 30 per cent at a time when Gareth Southgate’s national team is on the rise.
It is understood the FA’s proposal over restricting the number of non-homegrown players was met by some initial resistance from top-flight clubs when it was brought up by chief executive Martin Glenn during last week’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting in London.
Wednesday’s statement from the Premier League stressed a consensus for the status quo. Currently, non-European players require Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), meaning a number of African, Asian and South American talents have failed to get work permits.
The current Brexit no-deal solution would see GBE applied for European players as well. The system is run by the FA with Home Office approval and research shows 65 per cent of the Premier League’s current European players would not have made it through GBE.
The Premier League statement read: “We currently operate rules that limit the number of non-homegrown players clubs can have in senior squads, while also working with clubs to operate a world-leading player development system which delivers for England teams at every level.
“This was demonstrated by the many Premier League club academy and senior players whom FA coaches moulded so well into U17 and U20 FIFA World Cup winners and men’s FIFA 2018 World Cup semi-finalists.”