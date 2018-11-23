N’Golo Kante signs new Chelsea deal until 2023

Midfielder N’Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea running until 2023, the club confirmed on Friday.

The France international signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2016, following a debut season in the Premier League which ended with a title medal with Leicester City.

“I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come,” Kante told Chelsea’s official website.

“Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time.”

Kante won another Premier League title in his debut season with the Blues, before going on to lift the World Cup with France in Russia this summer.

Following the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign, Kante was named Player of the Year by both the PFA and FWA.